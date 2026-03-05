Security incidents hit Kuwait and Oman as US-Israel-Iran war spreads

Shafaq News- Kuwait City/ Muscat/ Doha

Kuwait and Oman reported separate incidents on Thursday, including a large explosion near a tanker anchored off Kuwait’s coast and minor damage to a fuel storage tank in Oman, while Qatar carried out a precautionary evacuation near the United States Embassy.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security monitoring agency, reported receiving a notification of an incident about 30 nautical miles southeast of Mubarak Al-Kabeer port in Kuwait.

According to the vessel’s master, a tanker at anchor witnessed and heard a large explosion on its port side before a small craft was seen leaving the area. Oil was later observed leaking into the water from one of the ship’s cargo tanks, raising concerns about possible “environmental impact.”

UKMTO indicated that the vessel also took on water but confirmed there were no fires and that the crew remained safe. Authorities have opened an investigation, while ships transiting the area were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry later clarified that the incident occurred outside the country’s territorial waters, at least 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Mubarak Al-Kabeer port.

In Oman, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) disclosed in a filing to the Muscat Securities Exchange that one of its fuel storage tanks was involved in what it described as an “incident.”

Preliminary assessments indicated that the impact was limited to minor physical damage. As a precautionary measure, operations at the affected site were temporarily suspended pending technical inspections and safety evaluations.

Separately, Qatar’s Interior Ministry announced the “temporary evacuation” of residents living near the US Embassy to maintain public safety, noting that alternative accommodation had been provided.

في إطار المحافظة على السلامة العامة، تنوه وزارة الداخلية بأن الجهات المختصة تقوم بإخلاء السكان القاطنين في محيط السفارة الأمريكية، وذلك كإجراء احترازي مؤقت.وقد تم توفير سكن بديل لهم، وذلك في إطار اتخاذ التدابير الوقائية اللازمة.يرجى متابعة القنوات الرسمية للحصول على المعلومات… — وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) March 5, 2026

The developments come as fighting between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has intensified since Feb. 28, when joint strikes targeted sites inside Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

