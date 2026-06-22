Qatar's Ras Laffan explosion injures 50+ people

Shafaq News- Doha

An explosion at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial city injured 54 people, while search teams continued searching for 18 missing individuals, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

بلغ إجمالي عدد المصابين في الحادث الذي وقع بأحد المصانع في منطقة رأس لفان الصناعية (54) شخصاً، فيما تباشر مجموعة البحث والإنقاذ القطرية الدولية التابعة لقوة الأمن الداخلي (لخويا)، بالتعاون مع فرق الدفاع المدني، عمليات البحث عن (18) شخصاً مفقوداً.#الداخلية_قطر — وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) June 22, 2026

The ministry first disclosed the accident late Sunday, attributing it to a technical fault during operations. It later confirmed that no leaks posing a risk to public safety had been detected.

QatarEnergy, meanwhile, said the incident resulted from an operational failure during the start-up phase that sparked a fire at the Barzan plant, which supplies natural gas for domestic consumption.