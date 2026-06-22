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Qatar's Ras Laffan explosion injures 50+ people

Qatar's Ras Laffan explosion injures 50+ people
2026-06-22T05:44:22+00:00

Shafaq News- Doha

An explosion at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial city injured 54 people, while search teams continued searching for 18 missing individuals, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry first disclosed the accident late Sunday, attributing it to a technical fault during operations. It later confirmed that no leaks posing a risk to public safety had been detected.

QatarEnergy, meanwhile, said the incident resulted from an operational failure during the start-up phase that sparked a fire at the Barzan plant, which supplies natural gas for domestic consumption.

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