Arab-Islamic Summit: Qatar vows to defend sovereignty against Israel

Shafaq News – Doha

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani pledged, on Monday, that his country would do “whatever is necessary” to preserve its sovereignty and confront Israeli aggression.

During the opening of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Al-Thani described the aggression as “blatant, treacherous, and cowardly,” warning that “whoever systematically targets one of the negotiating parties is working to sabotage the talks. If Israel seeks to assassinate the political leadership of Hamas, why negotiate with it?”

“Israel believes it can impose new realities on Arabs every time, turning the region into its sphere of influence, but this is a dangerous illusion.” He accused Israel of aiming to make Gaza uninhabitable as a prelude to displacement, stressing that its plans to partition Syria “will not pass,” and denouncing the Israeli government for “racist and terrorist policies.”