President Barzani praises Qatar’s stability role

2025-07-30T11:48:29+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Wednesday, with Qatari Consul General Hussein bin Ali Al-Fadala to mark the end of his diplomatic mission in the Region.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani praised Doha’s role in promoting regional stability, wishing Al-Fadala success in future roles.

In turn, Al-Fadala expressed appreciation for the support he received during his tenure, affirming Qatar’s commitment to expanding cooperation with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

