Arab-Islamic Summit: Egypt warns of destabilized Middle East

Shafaq News – Doha

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday warned that Israel’s strike in Doha marked a “dangerous precedent” and risked widening the conflict across the Middle East.

Speaking at the Arab–Islamic summit in the Qatari capital, El-Sisi accused Israel of trying to turn the region into “an open arena for aggression,” describing its conduct as reckless and destabilizing.

He reaffirmed Egypt’s rejection of attacks on civilians and the starvation of Palestinians, stressing that “force and military solutions cannot bring security to any party.”

Directly addressing Israelis, El-Sisi cautioned that such policies jeopardize their own security while eroding both existing and potential peace accords.

The Egyptian leader urged the international community to act “seriously and decisively” on the Palestinian issue, insisting that recognition of a Palestinian state through a two-state solution remains the only path to peace.