Arab-Islamic Summit: Leaders condemn Israeli strike on Qatar, urge UN action

Shafaq News - Doha

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Israel’s strike on Qatar, calling it a flagrant breach of sovereignty and a grave threat to regional stability.

During an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday, Taha urged the UN Security Council to “assume its responsibilities and hold Israel accountable for its crimes,” describing the summit as a chance to take “a unified and decisive stance” against the attack. He reiterated support for the two-state solution and international efforts to resolve the Palestinian cause.

Aboul Gheit denounced the assault as an act that “exceeded every boundary and trampled on all human principles.” Addressing the Israeli public, he warned that “the killing of children in Gaza and the targeting of states in the region by a rogue government will not be forgotten.” He said Israel’s actions reflected “cowardice and moral bankruptcy, not courage or honor,” and called on the international community to pursue war crimes charges.