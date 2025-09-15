Arab-Islamic Summit: Iran accuses Israel of undermining Gaza ceasefire with Qatar attack

Shafaq News – Doha

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday described Israel’s attack on Qatar as “blatant terrorism” aimed at derailing international efforts to stop what he called the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Pezeshkian said the assault represented a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

He accused Israel of “continuing its attacks while escaping accountability under international law,” urging Arab and Islamic states to confront what he described as a coordinated attempt to destabilize the region.