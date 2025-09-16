Iran rejects recognition of Israel, opposes summit references to two-state solution

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday released its observations and reservations regarding the final communiqué of the extraordinary Arab–Islamic summit on Israel’s military actions against Qatar, held in Doha on September 15, 2025.

In its statement, Tehran reaffirmed its “firm and unwavering” support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and strongly condemned what it described as Israel’s “brutal crimes” against Palestinians. The ministry stressed that Iran’s commitment to the Palestinian cause “will not diminish under any circumstances.”

Opposition to the Two-State Solution

Addressing references in the summit communiqué to peace initiatives, including the New York Declaration on a two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative, Iran rejected the concept outright. It argued that the “so-called two-state solution” cannot resolve the Palestinian question. Instead, Tehran reiterated its position that the only lasting solution is the establishment of a single democratic state through a referendum involving all Palestinians, both inside and outside the occupied territories.

Iran emphasized that its agreement to the communiqué should not be interpreted as either explicit or implicit recognition of Israel.

Palestinian Rights and Resistance

The statement further underlined that Palestinians, like all peoples seeking peace, have the right to use “all necessary means” to achieve self-determination and end foreign colonial occupation. Citing international law, Tehran said this right must not be restricted, adding that it supports any Palestinian national unity agreement endorsed by the Palestinian people themselves.

Criticism of US Role

While praising Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts toward an immediate ceasefire and alleviation of humanitarian suffering in Gaza, Iran accused the United States of sustaining and supporting Israeli military actions. “The United States cannot be regarded as a reliable or impartial party in advancing a just and lasting peace,” the ministry said.

Tehran requested that its reservations be formally recorded in the summit’s final report.