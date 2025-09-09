Qatar denies US warning before Israel strike

Shafaq News – Washington / Doha

Qatar dismissed US claims that it was alerted in advance of Israel’s strike on Hamas negotiators in Doha, saying the American call came only after explosions had begun.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had told reporters that President Donald Trump instructed Envoy Steve Witkoff to notify Qatari officials before the operation. She called the strike inside “a sovereign nation and close ally” counterproductive, while framing Hamas as a legitimate target.

In a statement, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari rejected that account as “completely false,” stressing that no prior warning was received.

The raid on a residential district killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, according to the group and Doha’s Interior Ministry, though Hamas confirmed its senior leadership survived.