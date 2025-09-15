US and Israel at odds over Doha strike notification

Shafaq News – Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump shortly before Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, three Israeli officials revealed to Axios on Monday.

The account differs from the White House version, which said Trump was briefed only after Israeli aircraft were airborne. According to Axios, Netanyahu phoned Trump around 8 a.m. Washington time, less than an hour before the first explosions were reported in Doha. Israeli officials maintained that the call gave the US sufficient time to object.

The White House said Trump was alerted by the US military only after the jets were in the air and that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was immediately dispatched to inform Qatari authorities. A US official later rejected the Israeli claims as “false accusations,” while Netanyahu’s office declined to comment.

Axios reported that the attack further strained Israel’s ties with Washington and Doha, drawing wider regional and international criticism.

