Israel apologizes for striking Qatar

Shafaq News – Doha / Washington

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for attacking Doha, the White House said.

The strike killed a Qatari security officer and drew sharp protests from Doha, which demanded an apology as a condition for continuing its mediation role between Israel and Hamas.

In its statement, the White House said the apology was delivered in a three-way call with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US President Donald Trump during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington.

According to US officials, the leaders agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism proposed by Trump and discussed prospects for ending the Gaza war and building what the White House called a “safer Middle East.”

Israeli outlets said Netanyahu expressed regret for “violating Qatar’s sovereignty” and pledged compensation to the officer’s family. He did not brief his cabinet on the exchange, pushing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right ally in Netanyahu’s coalition, to reject the apology and defend the strike, calling Qatar “a state that supports and funds terror.”

התקיפה של בכירי חמאס, הוגי טבח השבעה באוקטובר במדינת האויב קטאר - היתה תקיפה חשובה, צודקת, ומוסרית מאין כמותה. טוב מאוד שקרתה. מי ששולח מפלצות לשרוף תינוקות לאנוס נשים, ולחטוף קשישות, צריך לדעת שאין שום מקום בעולם שהוא בטוח בו. הגיע הזמן לומר לעולם את האמת: קטאר היא מדינה תומכת… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 29, 2025

Qatar later welcomed Netanyahu's remarks and affirmed its readiness to "continue contributing to regional security."