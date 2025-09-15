Arab-Islamic Summit: Palestine, Lebanon press for unified UN stance after Qatar strike

Shafaq News – Doha

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged decisive international action on Monday, warning that Israel’s strike on Qatar represented not only a violation of sovereignty but a direct assault on the principles of mediation and dialogue.

Addressing the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Abbas called on the US and the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to “halt Israel’s rogue practices,” stressing that an attack on any Arab or Islamic state is “an attack on our shared security.” He said the path to regional stability lies in ending “genocide, forced displacement, and the occupation,” framing these as preconditions for peace.

Aoun told leaders that the Doha strike made clear Israel’s real objective: to destroy the very notion of negotiation. “The target was not simply a group of individuals,” he said. “It was the concept of mediation itself—the idea that disputes can be resolved through dialogue rather than war.” He urged Arab and Islamic states to arrive at next week’s UN General Assembly with a single position, asking whether Israel is genuinely prepared for a just and lasting peace.

Citing the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative adopted in Beirut, Aoun said the offer of peace remains on the table, noting that its principles have gained broader international traction through increasing recognition of Palestinian statehood. “If Israel says yes, we are ready,” he said. “If the answer is no, or silence, then the reality is exposed, and we must act accordingly.”

