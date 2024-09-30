Iraq's PM, Qatar's Emir call for unified Arab action as Israel prepares for a ground invasion in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized the need for a unified Arab and Islamic response to escalating violence in the region during a phone call on Monday, Al-Sudani’s office said.

The talks centered on recent developments in Lebanon and Gaza, with both leaders stressing the urgency of halting Israeli military actions that have killed and injured thousands of civilians.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of coordinating efforts to present a unified stance, pressing major powers and international organizations to take responsibility for the escalating violence and breaches of international law," the statement read.

Earlier today, Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said Tel Aviv is preparing for a potential ground assault in Lebanon as the army called up two brigades of reservists and continued its deadly airstrikes on Lebanon the third consecutive day.