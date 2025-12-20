Global firms re-enter Syria at Damascus expo as sanctions curb scale

Shafaq News – Damascus

More than 400 companies from Arab and international markets participated in the recent 23rd Buildex International Exhibition for Construction, Infrastructure, and Safety Systems, held in Damascus, the Syrian capital.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mohammad Badawi, an official from the Syrian Ministry of Public Works and Housing, confirmed on Saturday the presence of firms from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, China, Italy, and Germany.

“This level of engagement signals a serious willingness by regional and global actors to examine investment opportunities in Syria,” he noted, describing the exhibition, held from December 15 to 19, as a platform for practical economic engagement.

Despite the strong turnout, he cautioned that international sanctions continue to pose a major barrier to wider economic entry, limiting the pace and scale of potential investment.

Economic engagement with Syria has continued to face restrictions linked to US sanctions imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, enacted in December 2019 to curb financial and commercial dealings with Damascus.

In December 2025, the US Congress approved legislation repealing the act as part of a broader defense budget bill. The repeal is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026, following an interim period during which most measures were suspended through temporary waivers.

Read more: Caesar Act lifted: Syria’s economy reopens, reforms await