Syria welcomes US move on Caesar Act sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syria welcomed the US decision to temporarily lift select Caesar Act sanctions as a “constructive” step toward alleviating the humanitarian and economic suffering.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the US Treasury issued a 180-day general license, known as GL25, exempting several individuals and entities from existing restrictions.

Presenting the measure as an opportunity for renewed engagement, Damascus reiterated its willingness to cooperate on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference. “Dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective paths for building balanced international relations,” the ministry stated.

The 23 May exemption follows a prior statement by US President Donald Trump, who described the action as a strategic effort to promote stability and attract investment—while maintaining restrictions on groups linked to terrorism or the former regime.