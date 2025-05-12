Olive branch? Syria hopeful after Trump comments

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry welcomed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting his administration may ease sanctions, urging a full lifting of restrictions.

In a statement, the ministry said that while initial sanctions targeted the former regime, current measures directly harm civilians and block national recovery, describing comprehensive relief as “essential for advancing peace, stability, and international cooperation.”

Trump’s remarks came during a press briefing, where he confirmed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had requested sanctions relief for Syria. “We may take them off of Syria, because we want to give them a fresh start,” Trump told reporters. “Because the way we have them sanctioned, it doesn't really give them much of a start.”

A Syrian official familiar with internal discussions told Reuters that transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa is proposing incentives to Washington, including the construction of a Trump-branded tower in Damascus, de-escalation with Israel, and access for US firms to Syrian oil and gas resources.

Al-Sharaa is also reportedly pursuing alignment with Washington by launching operations against militant groups, initiating indirect communication with Israel, and offering energy concessions to US companies, amid reports that the transitional President may meet Trump in Riyadh.

Separately, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani described his recent visit to Washington as a step toward restoring Syria’s diplomatic standing, after he hosted US Congressman Cory Mills in Damascus and emphasized Syria’s readiness for “serious, interest-based dialogue built on mutual respect.”