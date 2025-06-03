Beyond sanctions: US seeks political reform in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to a political solution in Syria, urging the country’s new leadership to adopt transparent governance and inclusive political participation.

Speaking at a press briefing attended by Shafaq News in Washington, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Washington continues to back its special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrett Ratney, in engaging with the new Syrian government. “Our demands remain unchanged,” Bruce stated, highlighting the need for “transparency and inclusive political participation.”

Bruce noted that the US has introduced limited sanctions exemptions to support humanitarian projects, including electricity and basic services, aimed at improving living conditions and expanding opportunities for Syrians.

She declined to address reports that the US had implicitly approved the continued detention or integration of foreign fighters into the defense structures of the Syrian Interim Government. However, she stressed that the United States expects “clear and transparent steps from Damascus” and will maintain close oversight of the political process to ensure it stays on track toward a viable resolution.