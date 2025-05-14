Post-sanctions: Syria aims to restart partnership with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s Ministry of Economy and Industry outlined plans to revive economic ties with Iraq following the US President Donald Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

Hassan al-Ahmad, Director of the ministry’s Media Office, described to Shafaq News that the move is a strategic turning point, and a “launchpad for Syria’s reintegration into regional and global markets.”

“We’re building a structured roadmap for sustainable output across critical sectors” which will focus on manufacturing, agriculture, energy, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, with Iraq identified as a key partner.

“We share a deep-rooted economic relationship with Iraq. Real production partnerships will be essential to success,” al-Ahmad stated.