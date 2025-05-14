Syria's future: Al-Sharaa outlines steps after Trump meeting

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, vowed that his country will remain a land of peace.

In a televised address, Al-Sharaa firmly rejected any attempt to divide Syria, stressing that the nation belongs to all its people, regardless of sect or background.

“The future of Syria begins now,” he said, marking what he described as the start of a new chapter in the country’s modern history.

Welcoming Washington’s decision to begin lifting sanctions, Al-Sharaa explained that the move “reflects not only relief for Syria but a renewed sense of Arab unity.”

He highlighted that, over the past six months, his government has focused on tackling long-standing crises while paving the way for strategic partnerships with Arab and Western countries.

Al-Sharaa also pledged to revitalize Syria’s investment landscape, inviting international and regional investors to tap into emerging opportunities across the country.

The remarks came shortly after US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced the start of the sanctions rollback, following confirmation from President Donald Trump that the decision was made at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.