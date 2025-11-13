SDF welcomes Trump–al-Sharaa meeting and Syria’s return to the Global Coalition

Shafaq News – Qamishli

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa, as well as Syria’s move to rejoin international counterterrorism frameworks.

According to a statement, SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi and General Command member Rojhelat Afrin met with military and administrative representatives from across northeastern Syria in Qamishli to reassess their political track with the Syrian government in light of these developments. Participants said the steps taken in Washington and Damascus could shape the next phase of talks on political, administrative, and security arrangements, describing both moves as potential openings for renewed dialogue with Damascus.

The meeting also reviewed the March 10 agreement. Officials emphasized the need to preserve a consensus-based approach while urging the Syrian government to “engage seriously” in negotiations.

The gathering followed Abdi’s recent comments on the SDF’s commitment to advancing its integration within the Syrian state — remarks made after US-Syrian contacts in Washington. Sources familiar with the process say preparations are underway for a new round of talks in Damascus, with US mediation expected to help address long-standing points of contention.