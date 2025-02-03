Al-Sharaa: Competence, not sectarianism will guide Syria

Shafaq News/ Syria’s newly appointed President, Ahmed al-Sharaa said that his administration is committed to rebuilding Syria as a unified state, ensuring that the state controls all weapons.

In an interview with Syria TV on Monday, Al-Sharaa focused on the ongoing negotiations with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group in north-eastern Syria. He acknowledged that the SDF has shown a willingness to place its weapons under the state’s control, but emphasized that “there are differences on some details."

The conflict between the new Syrian government and the SDF centers on the autonomy of Kurdish regions in the north. While the Syrian government aims to reassert control over all of Syria's territory, the SDF has voiced concerns about the future of Kurdish rights and governance.

On the issue of government appointments, Al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of avoiding sectarianism, "Competence will be the main criterion for appointments," with plans to include high-level experts to ensure the new government is both efficient and inclusive.

Turning to the timeline for elections, Al-Sharaa shared that presidential elections could take four to five years to materialize, stressing the need for a stable foundation before proceeding with the electoral process.

Free The Markets

"We will restructure Syria’s economy and eliminate the corruption that has hindered its growth," said Al-Sharaa, dedicating a significant portion of his speech to Syria's economic future.

“A team of economic experts is currently working on a new strategy to rebuild the country's financial system and attract investment.”

He stressed the importance of creating a free market and a conducive business environment, asserting, "A strong investment climate and the right legal framework will create job opportunities and drive growth."

"We must move toward a more open and dynamic economy while ensuring that strategic industries remain under state oversight," Al-Sharaa noted, underlining the need to modernize Syria’s economic policies to foster growth and development.

Regarding foreign investment, Al-Sharaa expressed confidence in attracting international partners, stating, "We are working on providing the necessary guarantees and incentives to attract investors. Stability and clear regulations will be key to rebuilding our economy." He also pointed out that the private sector would play an essential role in revitalizing industries and tackling unemployment.