Syria joins US-led Coalition against ISIS

Damascus

Syria has officially joined the Global Coalition against ISIS, becoming the alliance’s 90th member, the US Embassy in Damascus announced on Tuesday.

In a video statement, a spokesperson described the decision as “a pivotal moment in Syria’s history and in the global fight against terrorism,” noting that ISIS continues to kill civilians and threaten stability in the country.

Syria’s participation will include training programs and security cooperation focused on protecting civilians from extremist threats.

The spokesperson also stated that fully lifting the Caesar sanctions by the US Congress would be the next step toward a prosperous Syria.

Enacted in 2020, the law imposed sweeping restrictions on individuals, entities, and institutions linked to former President Bashar al-Assad.

The announcement follows the UN Security Council’s November 7 resolution, backed by the United States and adopted by 14 votes with China abstaining, which removed Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from a decade-old sanctions list tied to al-Qaeda-affiliated networks.

