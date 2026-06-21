Syria’s Al-Sharaa open to Hezbollah talks despite Trump proposal

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria will not escalate with Lebanon over Hezbollah, transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa declared on Sunday, leaving the door open to discussions with the group if they serve “Lebanese stability and Syrian interests.”

In an interview with Al-Mashhad, Al-Sharaa said Damascus has a “deep problem” with Hezbollah but does not want Lebanon to collapse over it, framing Syria’s approach around stability, coexistence, and new cooperation channels with Lebanon, particularly in economic and development fields.

US President Donald Trump earlier today expressed “frustration” with Israel’s performance against Hezbollah and claimed that he was considering handing responsibility to Syria. Last Wednesday, he also said Al-Sharaa would do a “good job” against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, no major Israeli strikes were reported in Lebanon since Saturday evening, the quietest day since hostilities began on March 2. Iran had tied the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the Lebanon ceasefire holding, while US and Iranian negotiators met in Switzerland on June 21 to discuss implementation of deconfliction mechanisms.

A complete end to the war across the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, is the first condition of the US-Iran Islamabad Agreement.