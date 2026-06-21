Iran pauses Switzerland talks over Trump’s threats

Shafaq News- Geneva

Iran's negotiating delegation suspended participation in talks with the United States in Switzerland on Sunday in protest over statements made by President Donald Trump, according to Iranian state-affiliated media.

Fars News Agency, citing an informed source, stated that Trump's comments disrupted the discussions and cast doubt on their future. Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also indicated that the Iranian team had left the venue.

US-based Axios, however, cited a diplomat involved in the talks as saying the Iranian delegation had not withdrawn from the Burgenstock resort and that discussions were continuing.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament and head of the delegation, dismissed Trump's remarks. “If their threats had worked, they would not have reached today's impasse,” Ghalibaf stated. “Iran pays no attention to American threats. Our armed forces are prepared to respond in another way. The more they talk, the more we act.”

با خودشان فکر نمی‌کنند که اگر تهدیدهایشان نتیجه‌ای داشت، به استیصال امروز نمی‌رسیدند؟ ما تهدیدهای آمریکایی‌ها را به جایی حساب نمی‌کنیم.بهتر است مراقب اظهارنظرهای خود باشند، نیروهای مسلح ما آماده‌اند تا به نحوی دیگر پاسخشان را بدهند. هر چه حرف بزنند، این ماییم که عمل می‌کنیم. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 21, 2026

Trump had earlier threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if negotiations collapsed. He added that he had warned Iranian officials that closing the strait would have severe consequences, saying Iranian negotiators “would not be able to return home” if Tehran carried out such a move.