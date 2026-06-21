Iraqi fans welcome team before France showdown

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

Iraq’s national football team arrived in Philadelphia on Sunday ahead of their second World Cup Group I match against France, welcomed by Iraqi fans before a fixture that could shape the team’s qualification hopes.

A large crowd from the Iraqi community received the squad on arrival, chanting in support of the “Lions of Mesopotamia” before their meeting with one of the tournament favorites.

Graham Arnold’s side now move into the final phase of preparation for France at Lincoln Financial Field, where Iraq need a positive result after opening their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Norway, which left Iraq with little room for error, despite a strong first-half spell in which Aymen Hussein equalized before defensive mistakes allowed Erling Haaland and his teammates to pull away.

France, meanwhile, enter the match in a stronger position after beating Senegal 3-1 in their opener, giving Didier Deschamps’ side three points and early control of their qualification path.

The French camp has warned against treating Iraq as a routine opponent. Defender William Saliba said France expect an intense match against a team fighting to stay alive, while Lucas Digne pointed to Iraq’s direct style and two-forward setup.

Deschamps is also expected to make only limited adjustments, with France aiming to keep momentum while avoiding complacency before their second group match.

A defeat would leave Iraq close to an early exit before facing Senegal, while a result against France would reopen their path in Group I.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at 00:00 Baghdad time at Lincoln Financial Field.