Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Thursday stressed the need for coordination among the country's security agencies under the directives of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The prime minister met with Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Ameri and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Faleh al-Fayyadh, in the presence of PMF Chief of Staff Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi.

The meeting addressed several security and political issues, as well as developments in Iraq and the region.

Al-Zaidi vowed that his government would continue implementing its government program across different sectors to reinforce state sovereignty, uphold the rule of law, and support comprehensive development.

The meeting also discussed the need to strengthen national cooperation and dialogue among political forces to support the country's political process and improve the state's ability to address challenges.