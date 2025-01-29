Al-Fayyad is not dismissed as PMF’s head, Al-Ameri clarifies

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Ameri, denied on Wednesday, that the Coordination Framework had made any decision regarding the dismissal of Faleh A-Fayyad as head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In a statement, Al-Ameri indicated that "the leaders of the Coordination Framework did not meet and did not make such a decision."

Meanwhile, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency that there is an agreement among the leaders of the Coordination Framework to replace several heads of government agencies and institutions in line with the current political phase and government program.

According to the source, Faleh Al-Fayyad, the head of the PMF, will be replaced, with one from several alternative candidates nominated, including leaders from the Daawa Party, a leader from an armed faction, and a political figure from the Coordination Framework, to manage the PMF.

The source also noted that Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, is "actively" working to nominate his own candidate for the PMF leadership.

Faleh Al-Fayyad took over as head of the PMF in 2015 after being appointed by then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi. His appointment followed a series of security-related positions, including serving as Iraq’s National Security Advisor.