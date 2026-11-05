Shafaq News- Aleppo

Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate dismantled an ISIS cell linked to a series of attacks and assassinations in Manbij, eastern Aleppo province, the city’s Internal Security Command media office told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The office did not disclose the number of cell members or provide further details about the incidents attributed to the group.

Syrian authorities have carried out several operations against ISIS networks in recent months. Last month, clashes with an ISIS cell in Rankous, north of Damascus, killed two security personnel and wounded five others. In a separate operation in Rif Dimashq province, security forces arrested Khaled Raed Birouni, known as Abu Hassan Dushka, whom the Interior Ministry identified as a senior ISIS operative suspected of overseeing attacks in Homs.

On August 18, the Interior Ministry reported the arrest of Hamza Abdullah Muhammad, known as Abu Jihad Al-Muhajir, an alleged senior ISIS military commander, during a joint operation with internal security forces, the General Intelligence Directorate, and international partners in the Manbij countryside.