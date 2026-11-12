Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, Iran’s military said.

The vessels, the military noted in a statement, had ignored warnings and switched off their radar systems before entering a “prohibited and unsafe” area. It did not identify the tankers or specify the extent of the damage.

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy reported that explosions had halted two supertankers carrying a combined cargo of more than 4 million barrels of oil while they were using an “unauthorized” route through the southern part of the strait on November 11. It accused the vessels of disregarding repeated warnings.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) separately said on Thursday that all crew had been safely evacuated from a tanker struck by an unidentified projectile 14 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The incident occurred on November 11, with the projectile hitting the engine room. No casualties were reported.

The UKMTO also confirmed that a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz had been struck by an unidentified projectile, reclassifying the incident as an attack. All crew were reported safe, while the incident’s date and time remained unconfirmed.

The strait connects the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for international energy supplies. An average of about 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products passed through it daily in 2025, accounting for roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade, according to the International Energy Agency.