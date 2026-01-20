SDF leaves Syria’s Al-Hol ISIS camp

Shafaq News– Hasakah

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday withdrew from Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, blaming “international indifference” toward the ISIS threat.

In a statement issued amid ongoing clashes with Syrian government forces, the SDF said its units were “compelled” to pull out of the camp, which houses around 17,000 people, including about 3,000 Iraqi nationals, and redeploy around northern Syrian cities facing growing security risks.

Syria’s Interior Ministry accused the SDF of abandoning the camp without coordination with Damascus or the anti-ISIS, US-led Coalition, in a move that undermines efforts to “combat terrorism.”

The latest fighting has also affected ISIS detention sites. The ministry earlier reported that around 120 detainees escaped from the SDF-run Al-Shaddadi prison during the clashes, adding that 81 had since been recaptured and search operations were continuing. The SDF, meanwhile, blamed forces aligned with the Syrian government for triggering the prison breach.

