240+ Iraqi families repatriated from Syria’s Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ A convoy of 241 Iraqi families, totaling over 860 individuals, was repatriated from Syria’s Al-Hol camp on Tuesday.

The convoy marks the eighth return in 2025 and the 25th such operation since the process began, Shukri al-Hajji, head of the camp's departure office, confirmed.

The families' convoy, transported in 20 buses, crossed into Iraq via the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing in eastern Hasakah province, escorted by US armored vehicles under tight security coordinated by the Global Coalition.

“This year’s efforts focus on relocating Iraqi families who wish to return, in coordination between the Autonomous Administration and the Iraqi government,” Al-Hajji told Shafaq News.

In late March, 186 Iraqi families, totaling 681 people, also left Al-Hol camp and returned to Iraq. Since 2021, the Iraqi government, in collaboration with international organizations, has been executing a plan to bring displaced Iraqis back from Al-Hol.

Returnees are received at the Jadaa camp, where they undergo social and psychological rehabilitation. However, the repatriation process continues to face local opposition, especially from families of ISIS victims in Nineveh province, who express concern about reintegrating these returnees into their communities.