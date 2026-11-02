Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Qatari mediators continued efforts on Monday to secure an agreement between Washington and Tehran, while US President Donald Trump said he was in no rush to decide whether to resume military operations against Iran.

Reuters reported that Iranian and US contacts were continuing through mediators after several days of consultations in Doha ended without a breakthrough. A draft agreement was being circulated, with further discussions possible.

According to Axios, Qatari mediators prepared a proposal outlining three days of confidence-building measures intended to restart direct US-Iran negotiations. Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi traveled to Tehran on Monday to continue discussions, while mediators awaited responses from both sides.

In a telephone interview with Axios, Trump said Washington would eventually take action but did not need to rush, arguing that US economic pressure had severely weakened Iran.

The report said Trump was considering three approaches: pursuing a diplomatic agreement, resuming military operations or maintaining economic pressure without returning to war or reaching an immediate deal.

Vice President JD Vance and US envoy Steve Witkoff favored a negotiated settlement, with support from several Gulf countries, according to Axios. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supported renewed military action, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio favored continuing economic pressure.

On the Iranian side, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had authorized the government to pursue a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said diplomatic contacts had intensified, highlighting Qatar's and Pakistan's mediation efforts. He reiterated that progress depended on Washington addressing Tehran's conditions, including those concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia and China have also called for a diplomatic resolution, while Moscow has offered to participate in possible nuclear arrangements, including hosting Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.