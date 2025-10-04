President Abbas calls for elections one year after Gaza war ends

2025-10-04T11:47:25+00:00

Shafaq News – Ramallah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday revealed plans to hold presidential and legislative elections within one year after the end of the war in Gaza.

In a statement, Abbas outlined that candidates will be required to commit to the political program of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the principles of a unified security authority and legal system.

Urging all national forces and institutions to assume their responsibilities, he reaffirmed that the Palestinian people remain committed “to achieving freedom, independence, and the establishment of a fully sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

