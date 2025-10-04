President Abbas calls for elections one year after Gaza war ends

Shafaq News – Ramallah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday revealed plans to hold presidential and legislative elections within one year after the end of the war in Gaza.

In a statement, Abbas outlined that candidates will be required to commit to the political program of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the principles of a unified security authority and legal system.

President Abbas commends President Trump's announcement on ending the war in #Gaza🔗 https://t.co/G6uwjBNJ0P pic.twitter.com/aIto8nCWoy — PM of Palestine (@PalestinePMO) October 4, 2025

Urging all national forces and institutions to assume their responsibilities, he reaffirmed that the Palestinian people remain committed “to achieving freedom, independence, and the establishment of a fully sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”