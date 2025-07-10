Israeli troops hit in deadly Gaza blast

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, Israel faced multiple attacks, including a deadly bombing that caused a building to collapse onto Israeli troops in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Israeli media reported at least one soldier killed and several others wounded in the explosion, which also seriously injured a female paramedic. The blast triggered clashes at the site, where Israeli forces came under gunfire. A helicopter was subsequently deployed to evacuate the wounded.

These attacks add to a recent surge in violence confronting the Israeli army. June emerged as the deadliest month for Israeli forces in Gaza this year, with 20 soldiers and officers killed. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, fifteen of those deaths occurred during heavy clashes with Palestinian fighters in southern areas of the enclave.

Separately, the Israeli military detected a missile launched from Yemeni territory. Details regarding its target and impact remain unclear.

Despite the rising violence, diplomatic efforts have intensified in parallel to end the conflict. Hamas reaffirmed its support for ongoing negotiations in Doha. A senior Israeli official also indicated a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas could materialize within one or two weeks.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to halt negotiations and adopt a more forceful approach against Hamas. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, however, expressed support for Netanyahu’s diplomatic efforts, encouraging him to resist the ongoing political pressure and threats to secure a deal.