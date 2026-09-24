Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire targeted several parts of southern Lebanon overnight and into Thursday, spanning towns and valleys from Tyre to Nabatieh and Khiam, according to Lebanese media.

Al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, came under artillery fire at dawn before Israeli aircraft bombed the town, with nearby valleys around Zibqin also targeted. Farther east, a drone attacked near the La Vita restaurant between Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and Maifadoun, as bombardment extended toward Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Wadi Al-Salouqi.

Overnight shelling set solar panels ablaze on the outskirts of Maifadoun, while Israeli forces opened heavy and medium machine-gun fire toward Baraachit and Beit Yahoun and carried out a large detonation in Baraachit’s Al-Abd Al-Nabi neighborhood.

اشتعال ألواح شمسية وتفجيرات ضخمة.. هذا ما شهده الجنوب ليلاً | للتفاصيل⏬https://t.co/VpkIefcDXv — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 24, 2026

Lebanese media also reported a powerful explosion in Khiam shortly after 1 a.m. local time, centered on a roughly 300-meter stretch from Nabaa Al-Rqaiqa to the Al-Mabarrat junction, with the blast felt in Jdeidet Marjayoun, Qlayaa, and nearby communities.

Israeli aircraft later bombed the outskirts of Tallousa, as drones flew over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks between Mar. 2 and Sept. 17 at 4,386 people killed and 12,407 wounded.