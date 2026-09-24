Shafaq News- Diyala

Youssef Yaqoub, a commander in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), died on Thursday in a car crash in the eastern province of Diyala, a security source told Shafaq News.

Yaqoub, known by the nom de guerre Abu Ishaq, served as director of administration for the PMF's Diyala Operations Command, according to the source.

The crash took place on the road linking al-Khalis and al-Azim, north of Baquba, the provincial capital, the source said.

The driver of the vehicle carrying Yaqoub was seriously injured. The cause of the crash was not disclosed.