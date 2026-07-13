New blasts rock southern Iran after US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

A series of blasts struck multiple locations across southern Iran, local media reported on Tuesday, citing residents.

The semi-official Fars News Agency identified explosions in the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas, while confirming two more blasts on the islands of Qeshm and Kish in Hormozgan Province.

Similar detonations were also heard in the city of Jam in Bushehr Province, as well as on Abu Musa Island near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities had not issued any statement on the cause of the incidents or confirmed any casualties at the time of publication.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed strikes against Iran, marking the third consecutive night of attacks. CENTCOM described the campaign as imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrading their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Citing US officials, CNN reported that the operation targeted Iranian military facilities housing surveillance systems, drones, and missile capabilities.