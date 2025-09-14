Netanyahu: Alliance with US as strong as Western Wall

Shafaq News – Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as an “extraordinary friend,” days after Washington criticised Israel for an unprecedented strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Appearing alongside Rubio and US Envoy Mike Huckabee at the "Western Wall" in Jerusalem, Netanyahu told reporters the alliance with the US was “as strong, as durable as the stones” of the site, considering Rubio’s visit as evidence the partnership remains firm.

Rubio’s visit coincides with Israel’s offensive in Gaza and comes on the eve of an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha called in response to the Qatar strike. Speaking before his arrival, he acknowledged that President Donald Trump was “not happy” about the operation in Doha but insisted it would not alter the US-Israel relationship.

“Talks in Jerusalem would address the strike's impact on ceasefire efforts,” he added.