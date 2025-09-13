Secretary Rubio: Doha strike won't halt US engagement on hostage release

Shafaq News - Washington

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington will continue efforts to secure the release of prisoners held by Hamas, stressing that the recent Israeli attack in Doha will not affect US engagement on the issue.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of his departure to Israel, Rubio outlined that President Donald Trump seeks to secure the release of all prisoners at once, while also aiming to “neutralize the threat posed by Hamas.”

His comments came after an Israeli strike in Doha earlier this week targeted a building used by Hamas representatives. While the group reported no casualties among its negotiating team, Qatari officials later confirmed six deaths, including a Qatari security officer.

Rubio noted that the United States had previously warned Israel that continued policies could prompt further recognition of Palestine, stressing that many countries have already recognized the Palestinian state at the United Nations, a process that ''could carry direct consequences for Israel.''