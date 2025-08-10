Militant attack in Iran’s Saravan leaves four dead

Shafaq News - Saravan

Iranian security forces foiled an armed attack on a police station in the restive Sistan and Baluchestan province’s Saravan city, local media reported Sunday.

According to Tasnim News Agency, three militants were killed and two others captured during the attack, which also claimed the life of one police officer. Security sources cited by Tasnim have linked the assailants to Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), an opposition group, although officials have not officially confirmed the connection.

Such incidents have grown more frequent along Iran’s borders. Last month, gunmen stormed a courthouse on Horriyat Street in Zahedan, killing six and injuring 20. Jaish al-Adl also claimed responsibility for that attack.

Separately, a Basij member died and another was wounded in a shooting at a Revolutionary Guards base near Aghlan village in Sardasht, West Azerbaijan province.