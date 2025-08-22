Jaish al-Adl claims killing five Iranian police officers

Shafaq News - Iranshahr

On Friday, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claimed responsibility for the attack that killed five Iranian police officers in the country’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

In a statement, the group, which opposes the Iranian government, reported that its fighters targeted two police patrols in Daman district of Iranshahr.

Iran’s police later confirmed the assault, noting that the attackers fled and security forces have launched an “extensive search operation.”

Such incidents have grown more frequent along Iran’s borders. Last month, gunmen from Jaish al-Adl stormed a courthouse on Horriyat Street in Zahedan, killing six and injuring 20.

Separately, a Basij member, a volunteer force linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), died, and another was wounded in a shooting at an IRGC base near Aghlan village in Sardasht, West Azerbaijan province.