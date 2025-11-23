Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 18:56)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, considering the attack as part of Israel’s “continued disregard” for calls to halt its operations in Lebanon.

According to a statement, Aoun said the strike on Lebanon’s Independence Day "shows Israel’s refusal to engage with international efforts" aimed at reducing tensions and restoring stability.

He urged the international community to “intervene decisively and seriously” to stop the attacks and prevent any escalation that could reignite regional instability, warning that swift action is needed to protect civilians and avoid further bloodshed.

اعتبر رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون ان استهداف اسرائيل الضاحية الجنوبية من بيروت بعد ظهر اليوم وتزامن هذا الاعتداء مع ذكرى الاستقلال "دليل آخر على انها لا تأبه للدعوات المتكررة لوقف اعتداءاتها على لبنان وترفض تطبيق القرارات الدولية وكل المساعي والمبادرات المطروحة لوضع حد… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) November 23, 2025

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that the strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs requires all political and institutional actors to unite behind the state, describing the protection of civilians as the government’s top priority at a “critical and sensitive moment.”

Hezbollah said that the Israeli army targeted a “key jihadist figure” in its strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, adding that the party’s leadership is assessing the situation and will decide on the appropriate response.

The statements came after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, targeting a residential apartment in Haret Hreik, injuring 28, with five fatalities.

According to the Israeli media, the operation “targeted Haytham Ali Tabatabai, a senior Hezbollah operative in Beirut.”