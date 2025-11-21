Israeli strike kills 10+ Hamas members in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Friday, Israel claimed responsibility of killing 13 Hamas operatives in an airstrike on what it described as a Hamas training compound inside the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

According to the Israeli army, those killed included Jawad Sidawi, whom it accused of training militants for attacks on Israeli forces.

Earlier, Hamas rejected Israeli assertions that the strike hit one of its training sites, saying the location was an open sports field regularly used by youths from the refugee camp.

#عاجل 🔸كشف النقاب: القضاء على 13 من مخربي حماس في الغارة التي شنها جيش الدفاع على مجمع تدريبات الحركة في جنوب لبنان*⭕️شن جيش الدفاع في يوم الثلاثاء الماضي غارة استهدفت مجمع تدريبات تابع لحركة حماس الإرهابية كان يقع وسط مخيم عين الحلوة في جنوب لبنان.🔻خلال الغارة تم القضاء… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 21, 2025

Although a truce was reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli strikes have continued across southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities report 5,350 violations between the ceasefire and November 20, 2025, including 2,983 air, 2,189 ground, and 169 naval breaches, which resulted in 331 deaths and 945 injuries, among them women and children.