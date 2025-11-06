Israeli airstrikes hit Tyre outskirts and nearby towns in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday targeting several areas in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, including the outskirts of Tura, Maarakeh, and al-Abbasiyeh, Lebanese media reported.

One strike hit a metal factory and a sawmill near Tura, injuring several people and causing extensive damage, according to initial reports. Ambulance crews arrived at the scene to evacuate the wounded.

Residents reported three consecutive explosions in open and industrial zones, sparking panic in schools across the surrounded villages.

The Israeli army said its forces targeted Hezbollah members “operating inside a terrorist infrastructure belonging to the group’s construction unit” in the Tyre area. It claimed the site was used to manufacture equipment for rebuilding structures damaged in the ongoing conflict, accusing Hezbollah of breaching prior understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

“The army will continue operating to remove any threat to Israeli territory,” the statement added.

#عاجل 🔸 جيش الدفاع هاجم عناصر إرهابية لحزب الله عملوا داخل بنية تحتية ارهابية تابعة لوحدة البناء في حزب الله الارهابي🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل في منطقة صور في جنوب لبنان مستهدفًا مخربين عملوا داخل بنية تحتية ارهابية تابعة لوحدة البناء التابعة لحزب الله الارهابي. 🔸لقد… pic.twitter.com/v2vzCtA92w — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 6, 2025

The bombardment follows a series of Israeli strikes and incursions that, according to Lebanese authorities, have violated the November 2024 ceasefire, with Israeli forces maintaining advanced positions along parts of the southern border.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, reiterated that Lebanon’s adherence to the ceasefire does not entail political engagement with Israel, affirming the movement’s right to “resist occupation and defend national sovereignty alongside the Lebanese army and people.”