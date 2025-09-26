Israeli strikes kill +45 Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 47 Palestinians and injured 142 across the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that seven displaced people died when an Israeli drone bombed a tent west of Nuseirat camp. Another strike hit a school sheltering displaced residents in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighborhood, while renewed bombardment targeted residential homes in Al-Shati camp.

In the south, local reporters said five Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in the Khan Younis neighborhoods of Al-Katiba and Joura al-Aqqad.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the overall death toll since October 2023 has risen to 65,549, with 167,518 injured.

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) cited an International Rescue Committee assessment that found one in three young children in Gaza went a full day without food in the past 24 hours, warning that many children are now being pushed into begging, looting, or child labor.