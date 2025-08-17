Israeli strike targets power station in Yemen

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Israeli airstrikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Israeli military spokesperson confirmed on Sunday, causing a brief power outage.

In a post on X, he emphasized that the operation follows "repeated missile and drone attacks conducted by the terrorrist Houthi regime." It was the first major strike on Sanaa in nearly a month.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع هاجم أهدافًا إرهابية في عمق اليمن في منطقة مدينة صنعاء⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع على بعد نحو 2000 كيلومتر عن شواطئ إسرائيل وبعمق نحو 150 كيلومتر في عمق اليمن مستهدفًا بنى تحتية للطاقة استخدمها نظام الحوثي الارهابي. ⭕️جاءت الغارات في ضوء همات متكررة نفذها نظام… pic.twitter.com/8nkL2yjR4y — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 17, 2025

Residents quoted by local media said they heard two powerful explosions before flames rose from the site, which was revealed to be the Haziz power station, though no casualties were reported. Houthi-affiliated Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Miftah condemned the attack as an "insidious aggression," noting that work has already begun on repairing the damage caused by the attack.

🟥 نائب رئيس الوزراء محمد مفتاح يتفقد الأضرار الناجمة عن العدوان في محطة حزيز لتوليد الكهرباء بمديرية سنحان pic.twitter.com/Ywp7x4myDt — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) August 17, 2025

Israeli and US forces have previously launched raids on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the group’s missile and drone attacks against Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which it says are in solidarity with Gaza in the face of the Israeli war.