Israeli strikes pond southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese media outlets said.

Strikes reportedly hit the outskirts of Mahrouna, causing explosions that were heard across nearby villages. Additional raids targeted Jbaa, Braashit and Majade.

🌲 - 🇱🇧🇮🇱 Video shows widespread destruction in Jbaa following the Israeli airstrike. pic.twitter.com/gOWYphFfkm — Lebanon News & OSINT (@LebOSINT) December 4, 2025

No casualties were reported yet, and the extent of damage is still unknown.

Earlier today, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning on X, announcing that the military would soon target Hezbollah-linked infrastructure across southern Lebanon.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان 🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في أنحاء جنوب لبنان وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها حزب الله لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة🔸نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في… pic.twitter.com/PLgduIorls — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Israeli Merkava tanks and military vehicles were reportedly observed moving near Markaba and Adaisseh near the borders, Lebanese media outlets said.

An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on Adaisseh as workers from Lebanon’s electricity company were passing through the area.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - مسيرة ألقت قنبلة صوتية على بلدة العديسة اثناء مرورعمال لكهرباء لبنان https://t.co/pIywMHpXnH — National News Agency (@NNALeb) December 4, 2025

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued operating south of the Litani River, maintaining routine air and ground activity in southern and eastern Lebanon. As of November 20, the Lebanese Army has recorded 15,198 airspace violations, along with 17 maritime and 332 land incursions north of the Blue Line.

According to the United Nations, ongoing strikes have damaged infrastructure and hindered the return of displaced families, while Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports 335 deaths and 973 injuries since the ceasefire began.Read more: Border violations and disarmament drive define Lebanon’s “Homeland Shield” Plan

This is a breaking story…