Israeli drone attack injures two fishermen in Lebanon's Naqoura

Shafaq News – Naqoura

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone struck a fishing port in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura.

The Health Ministry reported that two people were wounded in the attack, one of them in critical condition.

Local media confirmed that the injured were two citizens who were fishing inside the port.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities registered more than 4,200 Israeli violations since then—leaving over 230 dead and 480 wounded.