Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery shelling, machine-gun fire and large explosions across several towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Artillery shelled Beit Yahoun, Al-Mansouri, Wadi Zebqin and Wadi Saluki, while troops opened machine-gun fire toward Hadatha and the outskirts of Baraachit.

Warplanes launched two strikes on Al-Mansouri in Sour district. Elsewhere, Israeli forces set off large explosions in Aitaroun and Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil district. Further blasts hit Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.

On October 2, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and build the state around the principle of “one decision and one army.”

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