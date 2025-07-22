Israel warns of renewed strikes against Iran

Shafaq News – Tel Aviv

On Tuesday, Israeli leaders signaled that military strikes on Iran could resume if necessary, a month after a fragile ceasefire ended their 12-day war.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir declared in a public briefing that “the campaign against Iran is not over,” emphasizing that Tehran and its regional allies remain firmly in Israel’s sights.

Israeli Blue and White Party chairman Benny Gantz echoed the warning during the Conference of Presidents in Jerusalem that Iran poses “a global and regional problem and a threat to the State of Israel.”

“We cannot allow a nuclear Iran, and it was right that we struck there. We may need to strike there again," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stood by last month’s American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. “We will do it again, if necessary!” he wrote on Truth Social, responding to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s admission that the targeted sites had suffered extensive damage.

Tensions between both sides have remained high since the June conflict, which involved nearly two weeks of missile and drone exchanges before a truce was reached.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military commanders warned Israel and the US of attacking the country again. “Iran is capable of delivering a stronger blow to its enemies than what it carried out during last month’s conflict with Israel,” Khamenei noted in a televised address.

The latest Israeli statements come just days before Iran is set to meet with the E3 - the UK, Germany, and France - for a new round of nuclear talks.